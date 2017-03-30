Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 30, 2017 09:30 ET
DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Joachim Stroink, MLA for Halifax Chebucto on behalf of the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Municipal Affairs; and Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caSarah GillisMedia Relations AdvisorDepartment of Municipal Affairs902-424-2733sarah.gillis@novascotia.caShaune MacKinlayChief of StaffHRM Mayor's Office902-490-6531mackins@halifax.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds