March 30, 2017 10:33 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

NAPIERVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Stéphane Billette, Member of the National Assembly for Huntington, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Napierville Community Centre
262 de l'Église
Napierville, Québec

Contact Information

  • Marie B. Deschamps, Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Education, Recreation and Sport,
    Minister of Families, and Minister responsible for the
    Region of Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine
    418-644-0664

    Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

