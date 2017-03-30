Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 30, 2017 13:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Eleanor McMahon, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation; and Councillor Blair Lancaster, Ward 6, City of Burlington.
Date: Friday, March 31, 2017
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@Canada.caAndrea ErnesaksMinister's OfficeOntario Ministry of TransportationAndrea.Ernesaks@ontario.caKwab Ako-AdjeiGovernment Relations & StrategicCommunicationsCity of Burlington905-335-7600 x7747kwab.ako-adjei@burlington.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds