Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Ted McMeekin, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation; and His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 Time: 11:30 a.m. Location: Mountain Transit Centre 2200 Upper James Street Hamilton, Ontario

For more information, please contact: Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng