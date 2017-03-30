Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Lower Lynn Corridor Interchanges Improvement Project with Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jane Thornthwaite, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Seymour, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 Time: 12:00 p.m. (PDT) Location: Construction site located at Mountain Highway North Vancouver, British Columbia

Driving Directions:

Highway 1 Westbound: take the Mountain Highway exit and turn left onto Mountain Highway.

Highway 1 Eastbound: take the Fern Street off-ramp and turn right onto East Keith Road, travel westbound and turn right onto Mountain Highway.

Access to site is off of Mountain Highway between Highway 1 and East Keith Road. Flag people will be directing people onto site.

Parking available on site.

