News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

February 15, 2017 16:30 ET

Media Advisory: Innovative Modular Housing Development Opens in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Mayor Gregor Robertson, City of Vancouver, will celebrate the official opening of an innovative modular housing development providing affordable homes in Vancouver.

Date: February 16, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: 220 Terminal Avenue
Vancouver, BC
V6A 2W8

Contact Information

News Room
 