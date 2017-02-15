Media Advisory: Innovative Modular Housing Development Opens in Vancouver

February 15, 2017 16:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Mayor Gregor Robertson, City of Vancouver, will celebrate the official opening of an innovative modular housing development providing affordable homes in Vancouver.
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister DuclosEmilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caSonia FecteauCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation604-737-4029City of VancouverCorporate Communications604-871-6336media@vancouver.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds