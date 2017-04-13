MEDIA ADVISORY: Intrinsic ID CEO Pim Tuyls to Speak at STMicroelectronics Technology Tour in Seattle on April 18

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology for IoT security and other embedded authentication applications, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Pim Tuyls is scheduled to present at STMicroelectronics Technology Tour on April 18 in Seattle, Wash. Intrinsic ID will also offer demonstrations of its CITADEL key provisioning during the exhibit.

During his presentation entitled "CITADEL: Flexible and Affordable Key Provisioning for IoT Endpoints," Tuyls will discuss how the flexibility to protect IoT devices at any point in the supply chain historically has come at a high cost because of limitations in traditional key delivery methods. In contrast, an SRAM-PUF-based approach offers flexibility and reduced cost without compromising security because, unlike traditional methods, with SRAM PUF-based key generation the root keys never leave the chip itself. This approach, offered in Intrinsic ID's CITADEL, empowers system OEMs to manage security fully and provides them the flexibility to invoke security in IoT endpoints at a cost appropriate to the use case.

The ST Technology Tour is free to attend. Pre-registration is open now and walk-ups will be accepted the day of the event.

April 18, 2017, 1:50 p.m. PDT

W Seattle Hotel

1112 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company for the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications. It is the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF, leveraging manufacturing variations in semiconductors to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Through its flexibility, scalability and low implementation cost, Intrinsic ID's solution is ideally positioned to address the needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Its solutions are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID was awarded the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which recognizes high-potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research, and named to the Red Herring Top 100 Europe. Intrinsic ID's SRAM PUF technology has been proven in millions of devices and in products that have passed certification by EMVCo, Visa, Common Criteria and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

