Media Advisory: Investing in New Greenhouse Technology

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Filomena Tassi, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West - Ancaster - Dundas, on behalf of Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be in Lynden, Ontario to announce an investment in agricultural innovation.

Event Announcement Date Monday, January 23, 2017 Time 11:00 a.m. (local time) Location Greenbelt Microgreens 200 Woodhill Rd Hamilton ON L0R 1T0

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture