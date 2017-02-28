Media Advisory/Invitation: Public Viewing of the Design Concepts for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Department of Canadian Heritage invites media representatives and the public to attend a public viewing of the five finalists in the design competition for the national Memorial to the Victims of Communism on Thursday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2017 TIME: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PLACE: ARC Hotel, Second Floor 185 Slater Street Ottawa, Ontario

