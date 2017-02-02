Media Advisory: Invitation to the Launch of the 39th Edition of Winterlude

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, invites media to attend the launch of the 39th edition of Winterlude on Friday. She will be joined by Mireille Apollon, Deputy Mayor of Gatineau and Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa.

Minister McKenna will also be joined by Coleman Hell, who is one of the performers from the Sub-Zero Concert Series.

What's more, following the launch, media representatives will have the opportunity to our Mega Zip-line! Please reserve your spot by contacting the City of Gatineau at medias@gatineau.ca or 819-595-7171.

This great winter celebration will be taking place in Ottawa-Gatineau from February 3 to 20, 2017. During this time, if you have questions for our spokespersons or artists, or would like to cover some of the activities, don't hesitate to contact the media relations office.

Please see the attached backgrounder for further details.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: Snowflake Stage in Snowflake Kingdom Jacques-Cartier Park Laurier Street Gatineau, Quebec

Backgrounder

