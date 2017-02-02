Media Advisory: Invitation to the Winterlude 2017 Kick-Off Party

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Canadian Heritage is inviting the media to the kick-off celebrations for Winterlude on Friday.

The festivities begin with a carnival-style party featuring a performance by 10-year-old DJ prodigy Évana Müren, daughter of renowned DJ Carl Müren. The evening will continue with musicians Karim Ouellet and Coleman Hell, and will culminate with a laser show.

Winterlude takes place in Ottawa and Gatineau from February 3 to 20, 2017. If you have any questions for our spokespersons, artists or athletes, or would like to cover some of the activities, contact the Media Relations office.

Please see the attached backgrounder for further details.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017 TIME: 7:00 p.m. PLACE: Confederation Park CIBC Stage Laurier Avenue West Ottawa, Ontario

We remind members of the media that registration from Canadian Heritage is required to access the site by vehicle.

Media representatives are asked to use the entrance on Laurier Avenue to access the area reserved for media in front of the sculpture competition tent (see Annex 1).

There is no parking available on site.