Media Advisory/Itinerary: Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister to visit Washington, D.C.

March 28, 2017 11:00 ET
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi will visit Washington, D.C., to discuss the Government of Canada's approach to infrastructure investments and meet with industry leaders and elected officials.
March 28
7:00 p.m. Minister Sohi to attend Canadian American Business Council Dinner reception.
**closed to media
March 29
8:45 a.m. Minister Sohi will participate in a discussion with US and Canadian business and industry leaders regarding shared infrastructure challenges and opportunities as part of the event Infrastructure Modernization: A US-Canada Conversation.
Location: Newseum's Knight Broadcast Studio, 555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
**Media wishing to attend the event can register through the organizer: https://us-canadaconvo.splashthat.com/?em=537#rsvp.
10:30 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton
Minister Sohi will meet with the following industry leaders:
**Closed to media
Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill.
March 30
10:00 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with US Conference of Mayors
12:00 p.m. Minister Sohi will meet with CG/LA Infrastructure
Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@canada.ca
