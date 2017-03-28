News Room
Infrastructure Canada

March 28, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory/Itinerary: Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister to visit Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi will visit Washington, D.C., to discuss the Government of Canada's approach to infrastructure investments and meet with industry leaders and elected officials.

March 28

7:00 p.m. Minister Sohi to attend Canadian American Business Council Dinner reception.

**closed to media

March 29

8:45 a.m. Minister Sohi will participate in a discussion with US and Canadian business and industry leaders regarding shared infrastructure challenges and opportunities as part of the event Infrastructure Modernization: A US-Canada Conversation.

Location: Newseum's Knight Broadcast Studio, 555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

**Media wishing to attend the event can register through the organizer: https://us-canadaconvo.splashthat.com/?em=537#rsvp.

10:30 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton

**closed to media

Minister Sohi will meet with the following industry leaders:

  • Dr. Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group
  • David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund
  • Chris Hogan, Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the World Bank

**Closed to media

Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill.

**Closed to media

March 30

10:00 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with US Conference of Mayors

**Closed to media

12:00 p.m. Minister Sohi will meet with CG/LA Infrastructure

**Closed to media

Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill

**Closed to media

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

