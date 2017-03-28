Media Advisory/Itinerary: Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister to visit Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi will visit Washington, D.C., to discuss the Government of Canada's approach to infrastructure investments and meet with industry leaders and elected officials.

March 28

7:00 p.m. Minister Sohi to attend Canadian American Business Council Dinner reception.

**closed to media

March 29

8:45 a.m. Minister Sohi will participate in a discussion with US and Canadian business and industry leaders regarding shared infrastructure challenges and opportunities as part of the event Infrastructure Modernization: A US-Canada Conversation.

Location: Newseum's Knight Broadcast Studio, 555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

**Media wishing to attend the event can register through the organizer: https://us-canadaconvo.splashthat.com/?em=537#rsvp.

10:30 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton

**closed to media

Minister Sohi will meet with the following industry leaders:

Dr. Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group

David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund

Chris Hogan, Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the World Bank

**Closed to media

Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill.

**Closed to media

March 30

10:00 a.m. Minister Sohi will meet with US Conference of Mayors

**Closed to media

12:00 p.m. Minister Sohi will meet with CG/LA Infrastructure

**Closed to media

Minister Sohi will also take part in meetings with Representatives on Capitol Hill

**Closed to media