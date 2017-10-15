News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

October 15, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: Join CUPE library workers across Ontario for a celebration of Library Week at a branch near you

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 15, 2017) - Across Ontario, library workers are extending a cordial invitation to the public to join them this week for a celebration of Ontario Public Library Week.

Library workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), will hold Library Week celebrations in communities across Ontario, highlighting the important role libraries play in enhancing the quality of life for all residents, as well as the vital role library workers play in making libraries cherished institutions in the communities they serve.

A full list of communities where CUPE Locals are holding events is below.

Media wishing to cover this event are encouraged to contact Kevin Wilson, CUPE Communications, at 416-821-6641 for locations, times, and further information.

WHAT: Library Week celebration with CUPE Locals across Ontario
WHO: CUPE library workers and community supporters
WHEN: Throughout the week of October 15-21 (Ontario Public Library Week) as listed below:
Barrie Public Library (CUPE 905)
Cobourg Public Library (CUPE 25)
Cornwall Public Library (CUPE 3251-01)
Fort Erie Public Library (CUPE 2023)
Hamilton Public Library (CUPE 932)
Mississauga Library System (CUPE 1989)
North Bay Public Library (CUPE 122-02)
Peterborough Public Library (CUPE 1883)
Lambton-Kent District School Board (CUPE 1238)
St. Catharines Public Library (CUPE 2220)
Toronto Public Library (CUPE 4948)
Windsor Public Library (CUPE 2067)
WHY: To celebrate Ontario Public Library Week which takes place October 15 to 21, 2017

