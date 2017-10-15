Media Advisory: Join CUPE library workers across Ontario for a celebration of Library Week at a branch near you

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 15, 2017) - Across Ontario, library workers are extending a cordial invitation to the public to join them this week for a celebration of Ontario Public Library Week.

Library workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), will hold Library Week celebrations in communities across Ontario, highlighting the important role libraries play in enhancing the quality of life for all residents, as well as the vital role library workers play in making libraries cherished institutions in the communities they serve.

A full list of communities where CUPE Locals are holding events is below.

Media wishing to cover this event are encouraged to contact Kevin Wilson, CUPE Communications, at 416-821-6641 for locations, times, and further information.