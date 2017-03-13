Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Brings the Self-Driving Network to MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress

Stand 102, Paris, France: March 21-24 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced details of its participation at the MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress in Paris as a Diamond Sponsor. The event will be the gathering point for more than 1,500 representatives from service providers, networking companies and enterprises from 65 countries to discuss the evolution of MPLS, software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV).

This year's overarching theme is how to evolve from network management to orchestration. In this context, Juniper will be advocating autonomous networks that can configure, monitor and maintain themselves, adapting to their operating environments with little or no human intervention.

SDN and NFV have been in the vanguard of network automation and virtualization for the past five years, heralding the digital disruption and transformation of business models globally. While these technologies are indeed critical elements of today's and the future's network, Juniper sees the need for a harmonizing and more complete vision -- the Self-Driving Network™.

Juniper Speaker Session Highlights:

Keynote - The Self-Driving Network

Speaker: Kireeti Kompella, CTO, Juniper Development & Innovation

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 10:20am CET

Lightweight 4-over-6 with OSS Snabb and Juniper vMX in Docker Containers

Speaker: Marcel Wiget, Product Manager

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 6:05pm CET

Introducing Segment Routing into Existing RSVP-TE Networks

Speaker: Aman Kapoor, Senior Product Manager

Date: Thursday, March 23, 8:30am CET

Fundamentals for a Reloaded MPLS-VPN Connectivity

Speaker: Tony Saratchandra, Product Line Manager, SD-WAN

Date: Thursday, March 23, 10:10am CET

Network Virtualization Beyond NFV

Speaker: Javier Antich Romaguera (Product Line Manager)

Date: Thursday, March 23, 11:40am CET

MPLS & EVPN Afternoon Session

Chair: Jean-Marc Uzé, Chief Architect, EMEA

Date: Thursday, March 23, 12:30pm CET

EVPN for DC Fabric and DCI

Speaker: Disha Chopra, Product Line Manager

Date: Thursday, March 23, 3:00pm CET

Telco Cloud - A Revenue Generation and Growth Platform of the Future

Speaker: Marco Rodrigues, Distinguished Engineer

Date: Thursday, March 23, 4:00pm CET

Leveraging High-frequency Analytics in a WAN SDN Controller

Speaker: Julian Lucek, Distinguished Systems Engineer

Date: Thursday, March 23, 4:10pm CET

Bringing SDN/NFV to Mobile Access

Speaker: Ian Goetz, Chief Architect

Date: Friday, March 24, 11:10am CET

In addition to these speaking slots and panel discussions, Juniper will be hosting four live demonstrations on its stand for NorthStar Controller, Cloud CPE, Automated MPLS Rings and Contrail Networking. These demonstrations will be available throughout the event for those that walk onto the stand or, alternatively, a suitable time can be pre-booked either before or during the show.

Media/Analyst Briefings

Media/industry analyst briefings and technology demonstrations with Juniper will be available throughout the event. To schedule in advance, please contact Ian Williams (iwilliams@juniper.net).

