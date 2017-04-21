MEDIA ADVISORY: Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science to announce support for college-industry collaborations essential to economy, environment and society

SOURCE: Canada Foundation for Innovation
Media representatives are invited to join Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important funding announcement in support of scientific research and innovation. This support will focus on collaborations between colleges and businesses that serve to secure a more innovative economy and growth for Canada's middle class.
After the announcement, MP PS Young will tour a lab at Lambton College. Media are invited to join the tour.
MP PS Young will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.
Date: Monday, April 24, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)
Location:Lambton College Applied Research OfficeSuncor Sustainability CentreLambton College1457 London RoadSarnia, ON
For more information:Malorie BertrandMedia Relations and Social Media SpecialistCanada Foundation for Innovation613.943.2580 (office)613.447.1723 (mobile)malorie.bertrand@innovation.caStefanie PowerActing Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Science343.291.2600 stefanie.power@canada.caMedia RelationsInnovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada343.291.1777media-relations@ic.gc.ca
