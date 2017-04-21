News Room

SOURCE: Canada Foundation for Innovation

Canada Foundation for Innovation

April 21, 2017 10:41 ET

MEDIA ADVISORY: Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science to announce support for college-industry collaborations essential to economy, environment and society

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Canada Foundation for Innovation

Media representatives are invited to join Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important funding announcement in support of scientific research and innovation. This support will focus on collaborations between colleges and businesses that serve to secure a more innovative economy and growth for Canada's middle class.

After the announcement, MP PS Young will tour a lab at Lambton College. Media are invited to join the tour.

MP PS Young will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Location:
Lambton College Applied Research Office
Suncor Sustainability Centre
Lambton College
1457 London Road
Sarnia, ON

Contact Information

  • For more information:

    Malorie Bertrand
    Media Relations and Social Media Specialist
    Canada Foundation for Innovation
    613.943.2580 (office)
    613.447.1723 (mobile)
    malorie.bertrand@innovation.ca

    Stefanie Power
    Acting Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Science
    343.291.2600
    stefanie.power@canada.ca

    Media Relations
    Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada
    343.291.1777
    media-relations@ic.gc.ca

News Room
 