MEDIA ADVISORY: Kim Coates to Receive the 2017 ACTRA National Award of Excellence in L.A. on Saturday, January 28

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - ACTRA is honouring Canadian star Kim Coates with the 2017 ACTRA National Award of Excellence on Saturday, January 28 in recognition of his career achievements, and contribution to his fellow performers and Canada's entertainment industry. ACTRA National President Ferne Downey will present the award at the Northern Lights Social at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Hollywood.

Event: Northern Lights Social honouring Kim Coates

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017

Time: 5:00-700 p.m.

Location: Beverly Hilton Rooftop, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard

"Kim Coates is a seasoned actor who built his career in Canada," said ACTRA National President Ferne Downey. "From his Saskatoon theatre roots to his breakout in the U.S. as a series lead in Sons of Anarchy, Kim is a deeply gifted, soulful actor and a wonderful advocate for Canadian culture. We are thrilled to honour an ACTRA member who flies his maple leaf so proudly."

Kim joins the list of past ACTRA Award of Excellence recipients Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bochner, Tonya Williams, Kiefer Sutherland, Sandra Oh, Eugene Levy, Bruce Greenwood, Jason Priestley and Neve Campbell.

ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) is the national union of professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Canada. ACTRA represents the interests of 23,000 members across the country -- the foundation of Canada's highly-acclaimed professional performing community.