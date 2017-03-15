News Room
March 15, 2017 07:00 ET

Media Advisory: Labour leaders gather to support Canadian Hearing Society strikers

SAULT STE MARIE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Join leaders from the Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council, Councillor and NDP candidate Joe Krmpotich, along with community allies for a solidarity rally in support of the members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073).

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Outstanding issues include proposed rollbacks to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.

What: Solidarity Rally with members of CUPE 2073
Where: 130 Queen Street East, Sault Ste. Marie
When: Wednesday, March 15, 12:00 p.m.

