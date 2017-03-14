MEDIA ADVISORY: Labour leaders in North Bay gather to support Canadian Hearing Society strikers

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Join President of the North Bay and District Labour Council Henri Giroux, along with labour leaders and community allies for a solidarity rally in support of the members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073).

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society (CHS) offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Outstanding issues include proposed rollbacks to employee health benefits and wage adjustments after four years without a contract.

What: Solidarity Rally with members of CUPE 2073

Where: 140 King Street West, North Bay, ON, P1B 5Z7

When: Wednesday, March 15, 9:00 a.m.