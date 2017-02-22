Media Advisory: Library and Archives Canada, in collaboration with Canada on Screen, is hosting a free screening of Quebec cinema classic Tit-Coq

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Library and Archives Canada, in collaboration with the Canada on Screen program, is hosting a free screening of a Quebec cinema classic, Tit-Coq (Little Rooster). The retro-style event will also include a pre-screening panel discussion with film archivists and the granddaughter of Gratien Gélinas, author Anne-Marie Sicotte.

WHAT: Tit-Coq film event at Library and Archives Canada. This 35 mm film screening is the first of four film events hosted by Library and Archives Canada in 2017 as part of the Canada on Screen program.

WHEN: Monday, February 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Library and Archives Canada, Auditorium, 395 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

About Canada on Screen

In recognition of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, Canada on Screen showcases moving image works that have shaped Canadian culture, identity and heritage. The program is a co-production of TIFF, Library and Archives Canada, the Cinémathèque Québécoise, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver, and is made possible by TIFF's presenting partners, the Government of Canada, RBC, and the Government of Ontario.