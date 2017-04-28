Media Advisory: Manitoba Families to Benefit from Significant Renovations to Social and Affordable Housing

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Scott Fielding, Minister of Families, will participate in the funding announcement for renovations to social and affordable housing in Manitoba.

Date: April 28, 2017 Time: 12:30 p.m. Location: 461 Cumberland Avenue Winnipeg (Manitoba)