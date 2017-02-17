News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

February 17, 2017 10:30 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Chris Bittle to Speak at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines), will speak at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - Canadian Women's Curling Championship on Saturday. Mr. Bittle will appear on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, February 18, 2017
TIME:
1:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Meridian Centre
1 IceDogs Way
St. Catharines, Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

News Room
 