Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Chris Bittle to Speak at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines), will speak at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - Canadian Women's Curling Championship on Saturday. Mr. Bittle will appear on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 18, 2017 TIME: 1:00 p.m. PLACE: Meridian Centre 1 IceDogs Way St. Catharines, Ontario

