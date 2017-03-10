Media Advisory: Member of Parliament David de Burgh Graham to Make an Announcement About the Domaine Saint Bernard

March 10, 2017 16:26 ET
MONT-TREMBLANT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - David de Burgh Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-Labelle), will be in Mont-Tremblant on Monday to make an announcement about Canada 150 and a weekend of Indigenous cultures at the Domaine Saint-Bernard. Mr. Graham will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds