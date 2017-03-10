News Room
Media Advisory: Member of Parliament David de Burgh Graham to Make an Announcement About the Domaine Saint Bernard

MONT-TREMBLANT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - David de Burgh Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-Labelle), will be in Mont-Tremblant on Monday to make an announcement about Canada 150 and a weekend of Indigenous cultures at the Domaine Saint-Bernard. Mr. Graham will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, March 13, 2017
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
PLACE: Fiducie du Domaine Saint-Bernard
539 St. Bernard Road
Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

