News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

February 09, 2017 12:53 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Denis Paradis to Make an Announcement About Theatre Lac-Brome

BROME LAKE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament (Brome-Missisquoi), will make an announcement on Friday about Theatre Lac-Brome.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Friday, February 10, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Theatre Lac-Brome
9 Mont Écho
Knowlton, Quebec

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 