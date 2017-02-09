Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Denis Paradis to Make an Announcement About Theatre Lac-Brome

BROME LAKE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament (Brome-Missisquoi), will make an announcement on Friday about Theatre Lac-Brome.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 10, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Theatre Lac-Brome 9 Mont Écho Knowlton, Quebec

