Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

January 26, 2017 12:00 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Hedy Fry to Make an Announcement About the Vancouver East Cultural Centre

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about the Vancouver East Cultural Centre on Friday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Friday, January 27, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Vancouver East Cultural Centre (The Cultch)
1895 Venables Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

Stay Connected

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

