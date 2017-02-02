News Room
February 02, 2017 12:00 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament John Aldag to Announce Canada 150 and Cultural Infrastructure Investments for the City of Surrey

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale-Langley City), will announce funding for the City of Surrey on Friday.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Friday, February 3, 2017
TIME:
11:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Surrey Museum
17710 - 56A Avenue
Surrey, British Columbia

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

