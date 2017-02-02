Media Advisory: Member of Parliament John Aldag to Announce Canada 150 and Cultural Infrastructure Investments for the City of Surrey

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale-Langley City), will announce funding for the City of Surrey on Friday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017 TIME: 11:00 a.m. PLACE: Surrey Museum 17710 - 56A Avenue Surrey, British Columbia

