Department of Canadian Heritage

January 13, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament MaryAnn Mihychuk Will Make an Announcement About the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza

EAST ST. PAUL, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament (Kildonan-St. Paul), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a funding announcement on Monday about the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Monday, January 16, 2017
TIME:
11:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Office of the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul
Council Chambers
3021 Birds Hill Road
East St. Paul, Manitoba

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

