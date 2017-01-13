Media Advisory: Member of Parliament MaryAnn Mihychuk Will Make an Announcement About the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza

January 13, 2017 10:00 ET
EAST ST. PAUL, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament (Kildonan-St. Paul), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a funding announcement on Monday about the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
