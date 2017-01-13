Media Advisory: Member of Parliament MaryAnn Mihychuk Will Make an Announcement About the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza

EAST ST. PAUL, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament (Kildonan-St. Paul), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a funding announcement on Monday about the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, January 16, 2017 TIME: 11:00 a.m. PLACE: Office of the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul Council Chambers 3021 Birds Hill Road East St. Paul, Manitoba

