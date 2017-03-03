News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

March 03, 2017 09:22 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Raj Saini to Make an Announcement About THEMUSEUM

KITCHENER, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Raj Saini, Member of Parliament (Kitchener Centre), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce funding for THEMUSEUM on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, March 4, 2017
TIME:
7:00 p.m.
PLACE:
THEMUSEUM
10 King Street West
Kitchener, Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 