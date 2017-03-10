News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

March 10, 2017 14:37 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Rene Arseneault to Make an Announcement About the Alma theatre in Atholville

ATHOLVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska-Restigouche), will announce funding for the performance space at the Alma Community Centre in Atholville on Monday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Monday, March 13, 2017
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Town Hall
247 Notre Dame Street
Atholville, New Brunswick

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 