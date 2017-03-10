Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Rene Arseneault to Make an Announcement About the Alma theatre in Atholville

March 10, 2017 14:37 ET
ATHOLVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska-Restigouche), will announce funding for the performance space at the Alma Community Centre in Atholville on Monday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
