Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Rene Arseneault to Make an Announcement About the Alma theatre in Atholville

ATHOLVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska-Restigouche), will announce funding for the performance space at the Alma Community Centre in Atholville on Monday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, March 13, 2017 TIME: 2:00 p.m. PLACE: Town Hall 247 Notre Dame Street Atholville, New Brunswick

