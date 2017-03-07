Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon to Make an Announcement About the Maison de la Culture de Gatineau

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Wednesday about the Maison de la culture de Gatineau.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 TIME: 8:00 p.m. PLACE: Odyssée Hall Maison de la culture de Gatineau 855 De la Gappe Boulevard Gatineau, Quebec

