March 07, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon to Make an Announcement About the Maison de la Culture de Gatineau

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Wednesday about the Maison de la culture de Gatineau.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 8, 2017
TIME: 8:00 p.m.
PLACE: Odyssée Hall
Maison de la culture de Gatineau
855 De la Gappe Boulevard
Gatineau, Quebec

