Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon to Unveil the Official Program for the 39th Winterlude

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Ottawa on Thursday to officially unveil the activities taking place during the 39th edition of Winterlude. He will be joined by Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, and Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of Gatineau.
Mr. MacKinnon will also be joined by performers from the Sub-Zero Concert Series, Inuit Elder David Serkoak, and Annie Blanchard.
This great winter celebration will be taking place in Ottawa-Gatineau from February 3 to 20, 2017.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
