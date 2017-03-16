Media Advisory: Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Center Receives Funding Under Support for Victims of Domestic Violence

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing funding for transition and affordable housing for victims of family violence in Nova Scotia.

Date: March 17, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Center 2158 Gottingen Street Halifax, Nova Scotia