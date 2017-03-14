News Room
Western Economic Diversification Canada

Western Economic Diversification Canada

March 14, 2017 11:30 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Announce Support for Innovative Tech Companies

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement in support of advancing Western Canadian innovation in the international marketplace.

Minister Bains will be available to answer questions from the media, following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
TIME: 8:30 a.m. - Announcement
9:15 a.m. - Media Availability
9:45 a.m. - Tour
PLACE: #BCTECH Summit
Vancouver Convention Centre
1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, B.C.
V6C 0C3

Contact Information

  • Ben Stanford
    Regional Communications Manager
    Western Economic Diversification Canada
    604-666-7038
    Ben.Stanford@canada.ca

News Room
 