March 02, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Announce Support for Innovative Tech Company

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, will make an announcement in support of an innovative telecommunications company.

DATE: Friday, March 3, 2017
TIME: 2:30 p.m. - Tour
3:00 p.m. - Announcement
PLACE: iS5 Communications Inc.
#1-1815 Meyerside Drive
Mississauga, Ontario
L5T 1G3

