News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

January 24, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Bibeau to Make an Announcement About the Societe d'histoire de Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Compton-Stanstead), will make an announcement on Wednesday about the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke. Minister Bibeau will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Salle Andrée-Désilets
Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke
275 Dufferin Street
Sherbrooke, Quebec

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 