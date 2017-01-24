Media Advisory: Minister Bibeau to Make an Announcement About the Societe d'histoire de Sherbrooke

January 24, 2017 11:00 ET
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Compton-Stanstead), will make an announcement on Wednesday about the Société d'histoire de Sherbrooke. Minister Bibeau will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
