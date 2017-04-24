Media Advisory: Minister Brison to attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, will attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum in Detroit, Michigan, to promote economic and regulatory cooperation between Canada and the United States.

DATE

April 25, 2017

Program: 11:55 a.m. - Keynote Address and Q&A with Bloomberg News (open to media) Cobo Center, Exhibit Hall 301 Civic Center Drive Detroit, Michigan 1:30 p.m. - Media availability (teleconference) Canada & the U.S.: 1-866-805-7923 Ottawa: 613-960-7518 Passcode: 3841302# 2:00 p.m. - Roundtable on Regulatory Cooperation Cobo Center, Room 142-A 301 Civic Center Drive Detroit, Michigan

Follow us on Twitter: @TBS_Canada.