Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

April 24, 2017 15:35 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Brison to attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, will attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum in Detroit, Michigan, to promote economic and regulatory cooperation between Canada and the United States.

DATE

April 25, 2017

Program:
11:55 a.m. - Keynote Address and Q&A with Bloomberg News (open to media)
Cobo Center, Exhibit Hall
301 Civic Center Drive
Detroit, Michigan
1:30 p.m. - Media availability (teleconference)
Canada & the U.S.: 1-866-805-7923
Ottawa: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 3841302#
2:00 p.m. - Roundtable on Regulatory Cooperation
Cobo Center, Room 142-A
301 Civic Center Drive
Detroit, Michigan

Contact Information

  • Jean-Luc Ferland
    Press Secretary
    Office of the President of the Treasury Board
    613-369-3163

    Media Relations
    Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
    613-369-9400
    media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

