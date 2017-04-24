Media Advisory: Minister Brison to attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum

April 24, 2017 15:35 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, will attend the Great Lakes Economic Forum in Detroit, Michigan, to promote economic and regulatory cooperation between Canada and the United States.
DATE
April 25, 2017
Follow us on Twitter: @TBS_Canada.
Jean-Luc FerlandPress SecretaryOffice of the President of the Treasury Board613-369-3163Media RelationsTreasury Board of Canada Secretariat613-369-9400media@tbs-sct.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds