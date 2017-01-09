News Room
Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

January 09, 2017 12:14 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Dominic LeBlanc to Tour Site of Grounded Vessel Arca 1 Off Coast of Sydney Mines

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - On January 9th 2017, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will tour the site of the Vessel Arca 1 aground off Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia as well as meet with Coast Guard personnel at the Incident Command Post at the Coast Guard College.

Date: January 9, 2017
Time: 2:30 p.m. (AST)
Location: Location: Auditorium, Canadian Coast Guard College, 1190 Westmount Road, Sydney NS

Note: Attending media should enter via the security desk at the Alert Building entrance

Internet: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/CCG_GCC

Contact Information

  • Communications Branch
    Fisheries and Oceans Canada
    Maritimes Region
    902-407-8439

    Laura Gareau
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of
    Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
    613-992-3474
    Laura.gareau@dfo-mpo.gc.ca / www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca

News Room
 