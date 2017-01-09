Media Advisory: Minister Dominic LeBlanc to Tour Site of Grounded Vessel Arca 1 Off Coast of Sydney Mines

January 09, 2017 12:14 ET
SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - On January 9th 2017, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will tour the site of the Vessel Arca 1 aground off Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia as well as meet with Coast Guard personnel at the Incident Command Post at the Coast Guard College.
Note: Attending media should enter via the security desk at the Alert Building entrance
Internet: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/
Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/CCG_GCC
Communications BranchFisheries and Oceans CanadaMaritimes Region902-407-8439Laura GareauPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister ofFisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard613-992-3474Laura.gareau@dfo-mpo.gc.ca / www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds