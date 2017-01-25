Media Advisory: Minister Duclos to Make an Announcement About an Arts Organization in Quebec City

QUQUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), will make an announcement on Thursday about an arts organization in Québec City. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, January 26, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Théâtre Périscope 2 Crémazie Street East Québec City, Quebec

