February 24, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Duclos to Make a Funding Announcement About the Festival d'Été de Québec

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), will announce funding for the Festival d'été de Québec on Monday. Minister Duclos will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, February 27, 2017
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
PLACE: Hôtel de ville de Québec
Reception Hall
2 Des Jardins Street
Québec City, Quebec

