Media Advisory: Minister Duclos to Make a Funding Announcement About the Festival d'Été de Québec

February 24, 2017 09:00 ET
QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Québec), will announce funding for the Festival d'été de Québec on Monday. Minister Duclos will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds