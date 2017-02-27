MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Duncan to announce support for 223 projects at 39 different universities across Canada to help attract and retain top research talent

FREDERICTON, NB--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will be at the University of New Brunswick to announce funding support for universities and researchers across Canada. This John R. Evans Leaders Fund support translates into jobs and new enterprises, better health, a cleaner environment and growth for Canada's middle class.

After the announcement, Minister Duncan will tour the Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory at the University of New Brunswick. Media are invited to join the tour.

Date: February 28, 2017

Announcement - 10:15 a.m. (AST)

Tour to follow

Location:

University of New Brunswick, Fredericton Campus

15 Peter Kelly Dr.

Long Hall, Richard J. CURRIE CENTER

Fredericton, New Brunswick