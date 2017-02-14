News Room
February 14, 2017 12:25 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Duncan to announce support for 94 research partnerships critical to economy, environment and society

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to join the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important announcement in support of scientific research and innovation. This support will focus on collaborations between academia and businesses, securing a more innovative economy and growth for Canada's middle class.

After the announcement, Minister Duncan will tour a lab at the University of Ottawa Advanced Research Complex. Media are invited to join the tour.

Minister Duncan will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Time: Announcement: 9:00 a.m.
Tour: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Announcement:
Advanced Research Complex
Lobby
University of Ottawa
25 Templeton St.
Ottawa, Ontario
Tour:
Advanced Research Complex
SUNLAB, 3rd Floor
University of Ottawa
25 Templeton St.
Ottawa, Ontario

