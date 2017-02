NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce that the government is investing in a Canadian innovation at the Innovation Forum 2017.

Date: February 28, 2017 Time: 12 pm (PST) Location: Anvil Centre 777 Columbia Street New Westminster, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook