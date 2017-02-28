News Room
February 28, 2017 14:31 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Goodale to Make an Announcement About the Remai Modern

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about cultural infrastructure funding in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
TIME:
10:30 a.m.
PLACE:
KPMG Saskatoon
River Centre
500 - 475, 2nd Avenue South
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

