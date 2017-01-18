News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

January 18, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Hehr to Make an Announcement About Celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will be in Calgary on Thursday to announce several activities taking place in the city to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, January 19, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
Dr. Henry Fok Cultural Hall
197 First Street Southwest
Calgary, Alberta

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

