Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About Cultural Spaces in the Junction

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada on Wednesday.

DATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Junction Gallery 213 Sterling Road Toronto, Ontario

