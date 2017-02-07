News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Canadian Heritage

February 07, 2017 11:19 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About Cultural Spaces in the Junction

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement about the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada on Wednesday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Junction Gallery
213 Sterling Road
Toronto, Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

News Room
 