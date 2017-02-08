Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement about Inter-Action and Canada 150 Funding

February 08, 2017 14:06 ET
SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Thursday about the Inter-Action grants and contributions program and funding from the Canada 150 fund. Minister Joly will be available for media interviews after the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
