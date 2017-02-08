News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

February 08, 2017 14:06 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement about Inter-Action and Canada 150 Funding

SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Thursday about the Inter-Action grants and contributions program and funding from the Canada 150 fund. Minister Joly will be available for media interviews after the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, February 9, 2017
TIME:
3:00 p.m.
PLACE:
TAIBU Community Health Centre
27 Tapscott Road, Unit #1
Scarborough, Ontario

Stay Connected

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

