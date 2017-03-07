News Room
March 07, 2017 15:23 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Mark 100 Years in the Fight for Women's Rights in Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Ottawa on Wednesday to attend the Equal Voice Daughters of the Vote Initiative Leadership Summit and take part in a symbolic march to Parliament Hill.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 8, 2017
TIME: March begins at 8:30 a.m.
PLACE: National Arts Centre
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

