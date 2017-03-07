Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Mark 100 Years in the Fight for Women's Rights in Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Ottawa on Wednesday to attend the Equal Voice Daughters of the Vote Initiative Leadership Summit and take part in a symbolic march to Parliament Hill.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 TIME: March begins at 8:30 a.m. PLACE: National Arts Centre 1 Elgin Street Ottawa, Ontario

