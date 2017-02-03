News Room
Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Address a Celebration to Launch Black History Month

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host a reception at the Canadian Museum of History to celebrate the launch of the Black History Month campaign, on Monday. Minister Joly will deliver a speech to mark the occasion.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, February 6, 2017
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
Program starts at 6:15 p.m.
PLACE: Canadian Museum of History
100 Laurier Street
Gatineau, Quebec

