Department of Canadian Heritage

February 01, 2017 14:58 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Address Prime Time in Ottawa Conference

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will share her first impressions of the consultations on Canadian content in a digital world at the Prime Time in Ottawa conference on Thursday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Thursday, February 2, 2017
TIME:
4:30 p.m.
PLACE:
The Westin Ottawa
11 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

