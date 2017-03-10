News Room
Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Attend the Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will present an award at the Canadian Screen Awards on Sunday.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Sunday, March 12, 2017
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
PLACE: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
1 Front Street East
Toronto, Ontario

