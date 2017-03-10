Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Attend the Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will present an award at the Canadian Screen Awards on Sunday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Sunday, March 12, 2017 TIME: 6:30 p.m. PLACE: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front Street East Toronto, Ontario

