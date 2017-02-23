News Room
Department of Canadian Heritage

February 23, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About ESPACE GO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Friday about ESPACE GO theatre.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017
TIME: 11:00 a.m.
PLACE: Théâtre ESPACE GO
4890 Saint-Laurent Boulevard
Montréal, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

