Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement About ESPACE GO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Friday about ESPACE GO theatre.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, February 24, 2017 TIME: 11:00 a.m. PLACE: Théâtre ESPACE GO 4890 Saint-Laurent Boulevard Montréal, Quebec

